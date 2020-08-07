With Phase 3 of B.C.’s restart plan underway, three temporary COVID-19 support measures introduced by ICBC will expire in the coming weeks.

In April, the B.C. Utilities Commission had approved ICBC implementing the following measures set to expire August 20th:

waiving of the $30 insurance cancellation charge

suspension of fleet vehicle insurance

allowance of unlimited deliveries by drivers in non-delivery rate classes

Private passenger vehicles continue to have up to six days per month for delivery use.

Since April 23rd, ICBC says a total of 300,000 new plate policies have been issued for non-fleet customers compared with the approximately 120,000 non-fleet customers who cancelled their insurance policies for the same time period.

Customers are now encouraged to talk to their broker to ensure they are properly insured, including those people who are using their vehicle for the delivery of food or medical products and services.

At this time, the following measures will remain in place:

waiving of the $18 re-plating fee

waiving of the first knowledge test fee for learner driver’s licence holders whose licence expired during the pandemic

ICBC adds that those facing financial hardship and who pay for their insurance on a monthly basis can still defer their payments for up to 90 days with no penalty.