B.C health officials are reporting the third-highest number of new cases we have seen in a day since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

Provincial Health Officer Doctor Bonnie Henry says there have been 85 new cases reported since Tuesday’s numbers came out, including one new death.

“The majority of these cases are young people in the Lower Mainland and their exposures have been at events in the community. The cases we are seeing today reflect exposures from a week to 10 days ago. A significant number of cases are also linked to travel from out of province.

Two of those cases were on Vancouver Island, bringing the island’s case count to 150.

Dr.Henry adds that we need to refocus measures to flatten the curve of infection and protect British Columbians.

“One of the most effective ways to keep people safe is through contact tracing, which starts with each person who has tested positive for COVID-19 understanding who their contacts may be to provide appropriate follow-up and stop further transmission.

“To support the public health teams who are doing this important work, the Province is hiring approximately 500 new health professionals to bolster our contact tracing capacity across British Columbia.

“We are watching the cases climb, which is concerning. We need everyone to recommit to using the skills we’ve learned. Keep gatherings small, have a designated ‘contact keeper,’ limit time with others, maintain physical distance and always stay home if you’re feeling unwell.

“We must all keep working together to protect people’s health, homes and livelihoods, and to get our province back on track. We are all in this together, so let’s continue holding the line.”

Quick Facts:

Assisted living, long-term care homes and seniors’ rental buildings with ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks are as follows:

Vancouver Coastal Health:

Holy Family Hospital long-term care facility

Richmond Lions Manor long-term care facility

Fraser Health: