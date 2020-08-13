The Powell River RCMP is looking for whoever helped themselves to a number of items from the Canadian Tire on Joyce Avenue.

Sometime last weekend, someone made off with two camp stoves, three arm chairs, three love seats, two table/chair sets, two tile tables and a 14 foot trampoline.

Collectively, the stolen items are worth over $3,000.

Anyone with information on this, or any other crime is asked to contact the Powell River RCMP at 604-485-6255 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bccrimestoppers.com.

Callers will remain anonymous.