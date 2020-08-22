BC Hydro is providing $3,000 in grants to community organizations in Powell River this year.

The funds are being provided through BC Hydro’s Community Grant program, which helps organizations that are committed to making a difference in their communities, with projects focused on building the workforce of tomorrow, safety education, and developing smart energy ideas.

This year two Powell River organizations received community grants:

The Powell River Salmon Foundation received a $2,000 grant towards their educational and outreach program. Their program includes educating over 400 school children, with a focus on environmental stewardship.

The Timberlane Barracks Sponsor Committee received a $1,000 grant to assist with building upgrades. This organization maintains six barracks used by Powell River Air, Sea and Army Cadets and the grant will be directed towards energy-efficient lighting upgrades.

BC Hydro offers both Grassroots Grants that provide up to $2,000 for local programs, and Broad Impact Grants that provide funding up to $10,000 for organizations that wish to expand or develop a program in multiple communities.

The next open call for community grants begins on February 1st, 2021.

For more information, visit www.bchydro.com/grants.