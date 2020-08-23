Real Canadian Superstore to make masks mandatory starting Aug. 29th
Campbell River's Real Canadian SuperStore (Photo supplied by: Ethan Morneau, MyPowellRiverNow.com staff)
You’ll soon have to wear a mask when shopping at the Real Canadian Superstore.
Starting August 29th, the grocery chain will require all shoppers to wear a mask or face covering at all store locations.
Supplied by: Real Canadian Superstore/Facebook
In a social media post, the chain announced the new policy and thanked its customers.
“We appreciate your support as we work together to stop the spread of COVID-19,” it said.
There are a total of 28 Superstore locations in British Columbia, with five on Vancouver Island.
You can find those stores in Duncan, Nanaimo, Courtenay, Campbell River and Langford.
In the meantime, a number of other major retailers, including Walmart Canada, have already made masks mandatory for shoppers.
Starting tomorrow, those at a BC Ferries terminal or aboard a BC Ferries ship, and those taking a BC Transit bus, will have to wear a mask as well.