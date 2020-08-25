The qathet Regional District’s Waste Reduction Education Program, Let’s Talk Trash, is getting some extra support.

The program, which helps deliver waste reduction strategies to move towards Zero Waste has been awarded sponsorship funding from First Credit Union.

The money helped fund three, locally fabricated Zero Waste stations and two event tents to accompany the stations which encouraged event organizers and guests to separate their waste into the local recycling streams available in Powell River in addition to compost collection.

“Before Covid-19, requests for Zero Waste resources were steadily increasing each year,” said Let’s Talk Trash, “These additional bins and tents will be greatly needed to accommodate future local waste diversion.”

For more information on how to make your event Zero Waste, please visit letstalktrash.ca.