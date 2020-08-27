The Powell River RCMP says impaired driving and theft are the highlights of this week’s crime update.

Police saw a total of 96 calls between August 20th and 26th.

On August 21st at around 11:23pm, police responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident in the 5500 block of Manson Avenue.

Officers found a grey Chevrolet that had driven off the road, through some hedges, before stopping in a yard.

Police say they spoke to the 20-year-old male driver, who they say had a strong smell of liquor on his breath.

He was issued a 90-day driving prohibition after his breath sample registered as a fail.

The driver’s vehicle was then impounded for 30 days under the Motor Vehicle Act.

Meanwhile, on August 24th at around 4:23pm, police responded to a report of a break and enter at the Seaside Villa Motel.

Some time between 5:45am and 4:00pm, someone entered a room through an open window and stole a number of items including clothing, an iPod and a Tesla charger.

The value of the stolen items is approximately $1400.

Anyone with information on this or any other crime is asked to get in touch with the Powell River RCMP at (604) 485-6255 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

You can also submit a tip online here.