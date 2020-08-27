Impaired driving, theft highlight Powell River RCMP weekly update
RCMP cruiser (supplied by the RCMP)
The Powell River RCMP says impaired driving and theft are the highlights of this week’s crime update.
Police saw a total of 96 calls between August 20th and 26th.
On August 21st at around 11:23pm, police responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident in the 5500 block of Manson Avenue.
Officers found a grey Chevrolet that had driven off the road, through some hedges, before stopping in a yard.
Police say they spoke to the 20-year-old male driver, who they say had a strong smell of liquor on his breath.
He was issued a 90-day driving prohibition after his breath sample registered as a fail.
The driver’s vehicle was then impounded for 30 days under the Motor Vehicle Act.
Meanwhile, on August 24th at around 4:23pm, police responded to a report of a break and enter at the Seaside Villa Motel.
Some time between 5:45am and 4:00pm, someone entered a room through an open window and stole a number of items including clothing, an iPod and a Tesla charger.
The value of the stolen items is approximately $1400.
Anyone with information on this or any other crime is asked to get in touch with the Powell River RCMP at (604) 485-6255 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
You can also submit a tip online here.