Health officials in B.C. are announcing 124 new cases of COVID-19, the highest-ever single day jump recorded.

There’s one new case on Vancouver Island, for a total of 174 cases so far.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Minister of Health Adrian Dix said today that the community outbreak in Haida Gwaii has now been declared over.

They said COVID-19 requires new ways of living our lives with new precautions and routines, which includes keeping our numbers of contacts low, “especially at indoor parties and events, whether in a hall or in our own home.”

“We have seen transmission from even small events, and the last thing we want to do is pass COVID-19 to those we are closest to,” they said.

This weekend, you’re being asked to use the layers of protection that keep ourselves and those around us safe.

“This is also a good time to think about the new routines that will be part of our activities into the fall.”

Dr. Henry and Dix added that the efforts we make today make the difference for all of us tomorrow, “so let’s renew our commitment to doing what we can to keep our province and ourselves safe.”

There are 974 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, 2,796 people who are under active public health monitoring as a result of identified exposure to known cases, and 4,310 people who tested positive have recovered.