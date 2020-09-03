The Powell River RCMP is asking drivers to ease off the gas pedal in work zones.

Police say that over the past few weeks, they’ve received several complaints of drivers speeding through flagged zones.

They’re reminding everyone to slow down and follow the flagger’s direction while driving through a construction area.

Because of these complaints, RCMP will be stepping up enforcement around work zones in the city, and are reminding you that the fines for speeding in a work zone range from $196 to $483.