The RCMP is asking for the public’s help locating Kasimir Tora Tyabji-Sandana.

The 32-year-old Powell River man is the son of former B.C. MLA Judi Tyabji and is wanted for charges of sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching.

Police say Tyabji-Sandana’s family is aware of his outstanding warrants, but don’t know where he is.

“All attempts to locate Tyabji-Sandana at previously known addresses have been met with negative results,” says Cpl. Chris Manseau.

Anyone with any information as to his whereabouts is asked to call the Powell River RCMP at (604) 485-6255.

You can also reach out to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.