The Powell River RCMP is investigating recent vehicle break-ins.

Sometime between 3:30am and 2:00pm on September 5th, someone got into a fenced compound in the 5900 block of Arbutus Street.

Once inside, they broke into a number of vehicles.

A Dodge Ram pickup truck had its window smashed in and its stereo, speakers and an amp stolen.

Anyone with information on this or any other crime is asked to call the Powell River RCMP at (604) 485-6255 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

You can also submit a tip online here.

Meanwhile, between September 3rd and 9th, the Powell River RCMP says it responded to a total of 99 calls.