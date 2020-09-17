The province is taking steps to improve cycling safety across B.C. (Flickr.com)

The fine for dooring is about to go up significantly.

Mainly to protect cyclists, the province is raising it to $368 starting this Monday, Sept. 21.

That’s quadruple of the current $81 penalty.

Dooring is opening the door of a parked car when it’s not safe to do so.

The province says it’s a common safety issue for cyclists across B.C., adding that a stiffer fine will make drivers think twice about unsafely opening their car door.

At the same time, it’s launching a public education and awareness campaign.

Increasing safety and helping reduce cycling collisions is an initiative of Move. Commute. Connect., B.C.’s Active Transportation Strategy.

The strategy is part of CleanBC, a plan to help transform how people move around, while encouraging more active transportation in communities.

Quick Facts: