The fine for dooring is about to go up significantly.

Mainly to protect cyclists, the province is raising it to $368 starting this Monday, Sept. 21.

That’s quadruple of the current $81 penalty.

Dooring is opening the door of a parked car when it’s not safe to do so.

The province says it’s a common safety issue for cyclists across B.C., adding that a stiffer fine will make drivers think twice about unsafely opening their car door. 

At the same time, it’s launching a public education and awareness campaign.

Increasing safety and helping reduce cycling collisions is an initiative of Move. Commute. Connect., B.C.’s Active Transportation Strategy. 

The strategy is part of CleanBC, a plan to help transform how people move around, while encouraging more active transportation in communities.

Quick Facts:

  • B.C. has the highest percentage of active transportation trips for commuting to work out of all the provinces.
  • In 2019, 10 percent of people who commuted to work in the province used active transportation.
  • 33 percent of school aged children primarily used active transportation and eight percent of all college and university students commuted using active modes of transportation.
  • B.C.’s Active Transportation Strategy seeks to double the percentage of trips taken by active transportation by 2030.