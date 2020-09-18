SHARE ON:

BC Greens Leader Sonia Furstenau. (Photo supplied by BC Greens)

Today (Friday), Vista Radio conducted an interview with BC Greens Leader Sonia Furstenau.

We touched on a number of topics including:

Reaction to the BC Economic Recovery Plan

Concerns of a fall election

How can the BC Greens be relevant in a resource and industry based region like Northern BC

How does the party plan to support people in non-urban areas with fewer greener options

Wildfire activity in the states along with record-breaking wildfire seasons in 2017 and 2018 in BC

LISTEN HERE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW