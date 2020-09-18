SPECIAL REPORT: interview with BC Greens Leader Sonia Furstenau
BC Greens Leader Sonia Furstenau. (Photo supplied by BC Greens)
Today (Friday), Vista Radio conducted an interview with BC Greens Leader Sonia Furstenau.
We touched on a number of topics including:
- Reaction to the BC Economic Recovery Plan
- Concerns of a fall election
- How can the BC Greens be relevant in a resource and industry based region like Northern BC
- How does the party plan to support people in non-urban areas with fewer greener options
- Wildfire activity in the states along with record-breaking wildfire seasons in 2017 and 2018 in BC
