The annual BC Thanksgiving Food Drive exceeded his generated 8,165 pounds of non-perishable food for people in need in Powell River. (Supplied by Darlene Norris)

Any doubts of how a food drive would fare in the middle of a pandemic were erased, thanks to the generosity of people across Powell River.

They opened their pantries and wallets for a drive that generated 8,165 pounds of non-perishable food, as well as $550 in cash donations.

Organizer Bill Norris says the 12th annual BC Thanksgiving Food Drive exceeded his expectations.

“We had COVID and the mill was kinda basically down, so I didn’t know how it was going to go because a lot of volunteers didn’t want to do it,” Norris said. “I was a little bit worried we were only going to be in around maybe 5,000 or 6,000 pounds, but we had a little over 8,000 pounds.”

The food will be divided up among the Powell River Food Bank, Salvation Army and the Seventh Day Adventist Church.

Grocery bags were delivered across the city on Sept. 14th and picked up on the 19th.

Drivers from RONA, the Salvation Army, and the food bank visited 4,600 addresses during the drive.

Norris says the totals speak volumes about the kindness of people in Powell River, and the 55 volunteers who helped out this year.

“Pretty generous people… very generous ,” he said.

“They’re aware that COVID’s around and it’s hard… when you have to stay home, and some people are not working.”