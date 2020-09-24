Powell River City Hall. (Supplied by the City of Powell River)

The City of Powell River has won an award for climate leadership.

According to the city, it’s for its overall corporate climate action strategy and climate action in a small coastal town.

The award, presented by the Community Energy Association, recognizes the city’s achievements in 2019.

The city says it’s continuing to strive for greater sustainability and significant reductions in greenhouse gas emissions and energy costs.

“We all share in this recognition,” said Mayor Dave Formosa.

“It might be the City’s name on the plaque, but our citizens made it possible with their support for what we’re doing as a city. For a small coastal town, we’re big on climate action and cost savings.”

“We are honoured to be recognized for our climate actions at the provincial level,” said Sustainability Planner, Ana Lukyanova.

“These initiatives are reducing both our greenhouse gas emissions and utility costs, and there are many opportunities for us to do more moving forward. We invite all residents to share their thoughts with us on what climate action they would like to see.”

To have your say in Powell River’s sustainability and climate change discussion, visit the City’s public engagement site, Participate Powell River here.

The Community Energy Association awards were announced by environment minister, George Heyman, yesterday (Sept. 23rd) as part of the Union of BC Municipalities Convention in Victoria.

The award will be presented to Council at their regular meeting on Thursday, Oct. 1st.

The Climate Energy and Action Awards are sponsored by the Community Energy Association in partnership with the Province of British Columbia, Union of BC Municipalities, BC Hydro, FortisBC, and the Real Estate Foundation of BC.