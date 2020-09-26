Junior hockey is returning to Vancouver Island. In only a few days, the league is set to start its 2020-21 season.

After months of preparation, and subject to gaining final approvals, its season is set to start on October 1st.

Some changes for this season as per the new guidelines will include:

The creation of cohorts within the League as described and in line with viaSport Return to Sport Guidelines. These “cohorts” will group-specific teams to play against each other to reduce the need for travel and to mitigate the extra risk of infection.VIJHL will have 3 cohorts.

Social distancing guidelines and self-isolation protocols are required for all players interacting with anyone outside their cohort.

Players leaving or entering a cohort are mandated to self-isolate for a minimum of 14 days as per Public Health guidelines.

Except in the field of play (the ice surface), players will be required to wear gaiter masks or meet social distancing requirements on the benches and penalty area.

There shall be a limited number, and possibly NO spectators allowed in some of the VIJHL arena’s which means we will rely on our partnership with HockeyTV (hockeytv.com) to provide live streaming of our games for our viewership.

The league says “in these uncertain times it is important that we try to maintain some parts of our social fabric and hockey provides an avenue for our players to excel at. Our foremost thoughts are towards the safety of our players, volunteers, coaches, bench-staff and facility personnel in allowing us to play the game we all can call our own.”

The season will start once final approvals are received through viaSport and our Public Health Authorities, and will mark the 50th consecutive season for the VIJHL.

To learn more, visit the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League‘s website.