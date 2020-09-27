The Powell River RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing resident.

47-year-old William Adam Cramb was last seen on September 25th.

Since William Cramb’s disappearance, police have followed up on several leads and possible sightings, however, William remains missing.

Police are very concerned for his health and well-being and friends and family report that it is out of character for him to be out of contact for this long.

RCMP has also called upon Powell River Search and Rescue to aid in a search of the area.

He is described as Caucasian, 6 foot, 161 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of William Cramb is urged to contact their local police or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.