If you’ve been considering buying an electric car or bike, an event this weekend might convince you to do so.

On Sunday, the second annual ‘Move2Electric’ car and bike show will be returning to the Comox Valley.

It will feature a wide variety of electric and hybrid-electric vehicles to check out including Teslas, a Nissan Leaf, a Smart Car, a Chevy Bolt, a Kia Soul and others.

You will also get the chance to see the latest in e-bike technology.

Electric vehicle Ambassador with Emotive BC, Lindsay Eason is helping set up the event and says something like this is perfect for the valley because so many people already own some form of an electric vehicle.

“We have so many amazing electric vehicle owners in the Comox valley that own electric cars, e-bikes and all sorts of people who are interested in test driving those cars and e-bikes so we wanted a way to bring everyone together but in a safe COVID friendly opportunity,” explains Eason.

“We have seen an increase in the Comox Valley in nearly 300 per cent in electric vehicle ownership since last year according to ICBC and that’s because of hosting events like this where people can come and ask questions.”

Not only will you be able to see what electric options are out there, but a few of the vehicles will also be available for a test drive.

The family-friendly show will start at 12:00 pm this Sunday and run until 4:00 pm at Simms Millennium Park in Courtenay.

You do have to pre-register for the event to reserve your spot and to sign up for a test drive.

To learn more about the ‘Move2Electric’ electric car and bike show, click here.