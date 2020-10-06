We now know exactly who’s running where during the upcoming B.C. provincial election.

The final list shows 332 candidates vying for seats across the province.

Of those, 308 are representing 10 registered political parties, while 24 candidates are running as independents.

Both the BC Liberals and NDP have 87 candidates each.

The BC Greens have 74 candidates while the Libertarians have 25 and the Conservatives have 19.

Powell River-Sunshine Coast candidates include:

Kim Darwin – BC Green Party

Nicholas Simons – BC NDP

Sandra Stoddart-Hansen – BC Liberal Party

The full list of candidates in every riding is available here.