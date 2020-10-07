Powell River RCMP officers have had a busy week.

Overall, they received 92 calls between October 1st and October 7th.

One of those included the theft of a boat.

Police say sometime between Sunday night and Monday morning, someone cut two locks securing a 12-foot Pipan Rigid inflatable boat to the dock at the Powell River North Harbour and then stole it.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact the Powell River RCMP at 604-485- 6255 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- TIPS (8477).

Other calls included helping the Powell River Fire department with a single-vehicle rollover on Marine Avenue.

Police say Sunday morning at 8:50 am, officers responded to the call where the driver of the vehicle, a 45-year-old Powell River man, showed signs of impairment.

He was issued a 24-hour driving suspension.