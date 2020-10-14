Work is underway on Powell River’s consolidated wastewater treatment plant.

The new plant will cost around $80 million through funding by the federal and provincial governments, and the city.

“Significantly improving how we treat our wastewater and our human impact on the marine environment, the facility will also bring Powell River into compliance with federal and provincial environmental law,” the city said.

The initial phase includes clearing vegetation, grubbing stumps, and removing rubbish from the site.

Signage and traffic control will be in place near the existing plant in Townsite and portions of the Haul Road.

Access to First Beach (also known as Second Beach and Townsite Beach) will be impeded.

Trails in the old golf course lands will be temporarily affected with some closures and detours for alternatives clearly marked.

Augusta Recyclers of Powell River has been contracted for the work.

For the complete scope of work, go to the Document Library for the CWWTP on Participate Powell River: CWWTP – Clearing and Site Preparation: Invitation Only Tender for Contractors to provide clearing and grubbing services for the Consolidated Wastewater Treatment Plant.