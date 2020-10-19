Water main flushing is underway in Townsite.

The City of Powell River says it’s part of ongoing efforts to protect and enhance the quality and safety of our drinking water.

Flushing generally happens from 8:00am to 4:00pm, Monday to Friday.

While the hydrant is being flushed, the homes on that block may experience discoloured water or a drop in water pressure.

You should limit or avoid using water during times when crews are flushing in your area.

Discoloured water should not be used for food preparation, medical or dental procedures, and laundry.

Drinking it shouldn’t make people sick or cause adverse health effects, but it may not smell, look or taste good.

Work is expected to continue over three weeks ending Friday, Nov. 6th.

“The plan is to flush the whole water system in the Townsite area,” said Waterworks Supervisor, Wade Carter.

“Flushing generally is conducted between 8 am to 4 pm, Monday through Friday. It takes about 30 minutes to flush each hydrant. While the hydrant is being flushed, the homes on that block may experience discoloured water or a drop in water pressure, but it should be minimal. Caution is taken to ensure the process causes as little disruption as possible.”

It is recommended that you don’t use the water or do laundry for about two hours after flushing, after which run a cold faucet for about five minutes to ensure the water is clear.

Commercial businesses can contact the Public Works Department directly at (604)-485-8657 for advance warning of flushing in their areas.

If you experience little or no water pressure after crews have finished flushing in your area, call the City of Powell River Public Works Department at the number listed above.

“It’s all part of a good water maintenance system,” said Carter. “Often, you won’t even be aware that flushing is taking place.”