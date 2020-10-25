Here’s a look at how the BC Provincial Election is shaping up.

Overall, the NDP is leading the race with 263,364 votes. The Liberals are second with 208,766 votes while the Greens have 94,766 votes.

The NDP is leading in 55 ridings, the Liberals 29, and the Green Party three.

Here’s a look at what’s going on in the Powell River-Sunshine Coast riding.

Nicholas Simons (NDP) – 3,445

Kim Darwin (Greens) – 2,655

Sandra Stoddart-Hansen (BC Liberals) – 1,281

Because of the huge number of mail-in ballots, it’s expected that only 65 to 70 percent of all votes will be counted tonight.

Mail in ballots will each be certified, and then counted starting in 13 days.