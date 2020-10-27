It’s projected that Powell River-Sunshine Coast MLA Nicolas Simons will be re-elected for a fifth term in office.

There are a number of issues on the Sunshine Coast. Two of the biggest ones surround transportation, specifically Highway 101 and improved ferry service.

In September the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure conducted a Gibsons to Sechelt Corridor Study.

In the report, the Province states that the characteristics of the highway between the Langdale Ferry Terminal and Redrooffs Road in Sechelt can vary significantly and the corridor was split into seven segments.

Those segments were based on the collision rate and the collision severity index from 2013 to 2017.

“The initial plan is to start discussion about a bypass around Gibsons, which I think will go a long way toward addressing some of the issues on the highway,” said Simons.

He said residents want to see another BC Ferries vessel added to the Langdale – Horseshoe Bay route and he understands how crucial this service is to Sunshine Coast residents.

“Our economies and our quality of life really depend on having predictable, good quality, safe service from the Lower Mainland, from the island, and even within the constituency. There are four ferries here,” said Simons.

Simons beat out the Greens’ Kim Darwin and Liberal Sandra Stoddart-Hansen on election night.