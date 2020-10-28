Powell River RCMP looking for suspect(s) after break-in at the Marland Motel
RCMP Sign. (Vista Radio Stock Image)
Powell River RCMP is hoping to find some stolen items after they were taken from the Marland Motel.
Police say yesterday night they responded to a report of a break and enter at the motel on Thunder Bay Street.
They believe between Monday and Tuesday night, someone broke into a nearby storage garage and stole a Dewalt table saw, a Honda pressure washer, and a tile saw.
The value of the stolen items is believed to be over $1000.
Officers are also on the lookout for a stolen mountain bike.
The RCMP believes sometime Friday evening, a blue Giant Yukon mountain bike, valued at approximately $1500 was taken from the carport of a home on Tofino Street.
When the bike was stolen, a BMX bike (of very little value) was left in its place.
Anyone with information on this crime or any others is asked to contact the Powell River RCMP at 604-485- 6255 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- TIPS (8477).