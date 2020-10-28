Powell River RCMP is hoping to find some stolen items after they were taken from the Marland Motel.

Police say yesterday night they responded to a report of a break and enter at the motel on Thunder Bay Street.

They believe between Monday and Tuesday night, someone broke into a nearby storage garage and stole a Dewalt table saw, a Honda pressure washer, and a tile saw.

The value of the stolen items is believed to be over $1000.

Officers are also on the lookout for a stolen mountain bike.

The RCMP believes sometime Friday evening, a blue Giant Yukon mountain bike, valued at approximately $1500 was taken from the carport of a home on Tofino Street.

When the bike was stolen, a BMX bike (of very little value) was left in its place.

Anyone with information on this crime or any others is asked to contact the Powell River RCMP at 604-485- 6255 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- TIPS (8477).