Sunday marks the start of Backyard Burning Month in Powell River.

Within city boundaries, burning garden and yard debris is allowed, just in November.

Before burning, you must have a valid permit. They’re $25 and are available at city hall.

But forget about recreational wood burning fires.

That’s banned all year round in the city.

The city is offering tips to keep your backyard burn under control:

Check the weather forecast and avoid days of high or gusty winds.

Prepare your burn pile so that it is in a safe place away from structures or overhead obstructions.

Clear an area free of combustibles approximately three meters around your burn pile to ensure the fire doesn’t spread.

Keep it small – no larger than one cubic meter in size. For added safety use a burn barrel.

Burn it dry and hot. Hot fires and dry fuel produce less smoke. Remove as much dirt from the debris pile before burning and take your time to add leaves and needles slowly.

Do not leave your pile unattended and be ready to put it out. Always have a water hose, buckets, shovels and dirt ready to knock it down. After it is out, check it more than once to ensure you don’t have any flare ups.

Your fire must be fully extinguished by 3:00pm.

Check the venting index by calling 1-888-281-2992 or check online.

The burning of debris outdoors is only permitted when the forecast ventilation index is sufficient to disperse smoke.

The index must be good in order to burn.