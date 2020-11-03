You’ll have to wait for the BC NDP’s promised pandemic payment.

As part of its election platform, the NDP promised to provide a one-time, $1,000 direct deposit to families whose household income is under $125,000 annually.

It also included a sliding scale up to $175,000.

Premier-elect John Horgan’s NDP also promised a one-time $500 direct deposit to single people earning less than $62,000 annually – with a sliding scale up to $87,000.

A spokesperson for the premier’s office said we are in the transition period that takes place after every election.

“This means that work is being done to prepare for the next government,” the spokesperson said.

“Decisions and announcements on implementing specific new policies or programs will only be made after a new cabinet is sworn in. We don’t have an approximate date to give out at this point.”

The idea behind the payments is to ease the financial impact of COVID-19 for British Columbians who have been hit the hardest.