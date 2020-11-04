– Story by Jon Gauthier

The qathet Regional District is working with Island Coastal Economic Trust to get better internet service in the area.

Thanks to funding from ICET’s Economic Development Readiness Program, the District will work with the community to define connectivity gaps, and determine what is needed for better internet throughout the region.

“High-speed internet is crucial to supporting social, community development, and economic development objectives. It helps attract new residents, investment and improves access to distance education, emergency, and medical care,” says ICET Board Chair Aaron Stone.

qathet Regional District Board Chair Patrick Brabazon says the project will help determine short, medium and long-term strategies.

“Some residents and businesses in our communities are at a severe disadvantage because of their lack of access to high-speed internet,” explains Brabazon.

“This project will facilitate a united approach to support a thriving, inclusive and sustainable community. It will allow the region to fully develop its potential by enabling our local businesses to attract new investment and mobile workers.”

The District will engage with communities in the various Electoral Areas and use a ‘gather information’ and ‘discuss’ approach that will allow each community to share their digital aspirations, opportunities, and needs.

The project is expected to get underway soon.

If you would like to learn more, visit the Island Coastal Economic Trust website.