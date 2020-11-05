Powell River RCMP are warning the public, after a senior fell victim to a case of “phone fraud.”

On October 31st at around 10:26 pm, police were called after a scammer convinced an elderly person in town that he was a social worker. The victim then provided their social insurance number over the phone.

Police are sending out a reminder that telephone fraud is becoming more and more prevalent. Officials say fraudsters can use your SIN to get access to your tax refunds and other money.

Fraudulent or suspicious activity can be reported to your local RCMP detachment. You can also reach out to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre through its website, or by phone at 1 (888) 495-8501.