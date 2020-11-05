Police in Powell River are on the lookout for a man they deem “suspicious.”

At around 5:00 pm on October 31st, RCMP received a report of a man “checking residences” in the 4100 block of Brunswick Avenue.

That means they were trying to find an unlocked house to get into.

When police arrived on scene, he had already fled.

The suspect stands at around six-feet-tall and weighs around 160 pounds. He was seen wearing a black leather jacket and blue jeans.

If you have any information that could lead to the suspect whereabouts, get in touch with the Powell River RCMP at (604) 485-6255. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222- TIPS (8477), or submit a unanimous tip online here.