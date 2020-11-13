A Vancouver Island man is celebrating after his BC Children’s Hospital Dream Lottery win.

Campbell River’s Nathan Lambert was announced as the grand prize winner on Tuesday.

Lambert now has a big decision to make, and that’s whether he’ll take home the $2.2 million cash prize, or call one of eight luxury prize homes his own.

The homes are in Surrey, Tsawwassen, Kelowna, Okanagan Falls, Victoria, False Creek and Courtenay.

While the lottery’s announcement of N. & R. Lambert as the winner may have confused some into thinking a couple won the big prize, it was in fact Nathan himself.