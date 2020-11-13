Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

Island Health is identifying a pair of possible COVID-19 exposures at Browns Socialhouse in Courtenay.

They happened between 3:00pm and 4:00pm on Nov. 3rd and 5th.

Island Health provides updates on the locations and times of known possible exposures, when it has been unable to reach or identify all those potentially exposed through contact tracing.

A close contact exposure means face-to-face contact for an extended period of time with a person who is infectious.

If you were there during those times it does not mean you will develop COVID-19.

Island Health says the possible exposures are “believed to be low risk” but, out of an abundance of caution, the health authority is asking that anyone who may have been there during those times to monitor themselves for symptoms.