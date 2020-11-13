Starting Monday, you’ll have to wear a mask or face shield if you plan to shop at Costco.

That includes the warehouses in Courtenay and Nanaimo.

The rule applies to all members, guests and employees.

Costco president and CEO, Craig Jelinek, said they’ve had a face mask policy since May 4th, but shoppers who couldn’t wear them for medical reasons were exempt.

That’s no longer the case.

If you have a medical condition that prevents you from wearing a mask, you’ll have to put on a face shield.

You’ll only be allowed inside if you’re wearing one or the other.

Children under two years old are exempt.

“This updated policy may seem inconvenient to some, however, we believe the added safety is worth any inconvenience,” Jelinek said in a letter.

“Our goal is to continue to provide a safe shopping environment for our members and guests, and to provide a safe work environment for our employees.”