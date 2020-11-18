Police in Powell River are cracking down on impaired drivers with the Christmas season just around the corner.

From Nov. 13th to 15th, members of the North Island Integrated Road Safety Unit did traffic enforcement across the city.

This resulted in five impaired driving cases that saw several vehicle impounds, as well as driving prohibitions.

Meanwhile, members of the Powell Riverand Texada Island RCMP had three impaired driving investigations, with more impounds and driving prohibitions.

RCMP Const. Chris Bakker is sending a reminder that as the holiday season gets closer, police will be conducting more alcohol and drug impaired driving enforcement to keep the roads safer for everyone.

In its weekly update, the Powell River RCMP is also reporting two thefts.

The first happened last Wednesday morning, Nov. 11th when someone broke into the garage of a home on the 4000 block of Marine Avenue and rummaged through a vehicle.

A purse and wallet were stolen from inside the vehicle. It had $180, as well as identification and bank cards.

And Tuesday afternoon, a thief snatched an Intel Compute Stick from one of the TVs at the Powell River Recreation Centre.

The device is valued between $350 and $500.

Video surveillance showed the suspect was wearing blue jeans, black jacket, hat, and medical facemask.

Anyone with information on these, or any other crimes is asked to contact the Powell River RCMP at 604-485-6255 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bccrimestoppers.com. Callers will remain anonymous.