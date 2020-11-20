The Powell River Hospice Society is acknowledging its longest-serving client volunteers with special service pins.

At its next annual general meeting, five-year pins will be awarded to a handful of members. The meeting is set for this coming Monday, November 23rd at 7:00 pm via Zoom call.

Heather Baldwin, Kim Barton-Bridges, KC Bell, Lee Coulter, Susan Jersak, Barbara Langmaid, Roger Langmaid, Mary Lock, Sandy McCartie, Deborah McIsaac, Sandy Townsend and Sandra Trolian will be recognized.

“We are so appreciative of the dedication of our volunteers,” says president Kim Barton-Bridges.

“Without them, we would not be able to provide support to our friends and neighbours as they deal with life-limiting illness, death and bereavement.”

Client volunteers undertake an intensive training program that prepares them to support anyone diagnosed with a terminal illness, as well as their families and support networks.

There is no charge involved, and their support is available to all residents of Powell River, Tla’amin Nation and qathet Regional District, including Texada. Volunteers help out clients in their homes, in hospital and in long-term care.

“This year we have had to curtail our client volunteer services as a result of COVID-19,” adds Barton-Bridges. “Although we are not able to do our usual visits to palliative care clients on the 4th floor of the hospital, our volunteers have been able to maintain client support through phone calls, distanced outdoor meetings and a variety of other creative methods.”

If you’d like to watch the upcoming meeting, request an invitation to attend by emailing admin@prhospice.org.