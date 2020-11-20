While some activities are being cancelled under the new provincial health restrictions, others are going full steam ahead.

The City of Powell River says it will safely resume some indoor group fitness classes at the Recreation Complex, after provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, issued the new restrictions on Thursday.

“We are now able to move forward with many of our other low impact classes, such as gentle yoga, sensible strength, and drums alive,” said Manager of Recreation, Neil Pukesh.

“Under the order, spin, hot yoga and high-intensity interval training are cancelled at least until the new restrictions expire on Dec. 7th.”

Programs such as pickleball and table tennis are also cancelled due to physical distancing requirements.

Powell River Kings and minor hockey are not allowed to host games, but practices can continue under Viasports Phase 3 protocols.

Meanwhile, masks are now mandatory in all public and common areas within the Complex.

“We’re very fortunate that we have the space in our facility to offer these programs in a large and safe environment,” Pukesh said.

“We’re able to utilize the rink dry floor and separate it into two large areas that provide sufficient physical distancing between patrons while exercising. Markers have been placed on the floor that ensures participants remain two metres apart, and separate entrances and exits are being used to ensure smooth traffic flows both at the Complex and Dwight Hall where yoga classes are set to resume.”

On top of these measures, the City recently purchased an electrostatic fogging machine. It says that this will ensure that all equipment and facilities receive a thorough cleaning throughout the day and every night.

“We’ve invested in this equipment because we know how important public safety is and we wouldn’t be operating these programs if we didn’t feel that we had the means or tools to operate safely,” Pukesh said. “Many people are excited that we’ve been able to bring these programs back in a safe manner and we’ll continue to stay on top of any further announcements or restrictions so that people can continue to get exercise in a safe environment”

For schedule details, click here or call 604-485-2891.

All programs must be registered for in advance.