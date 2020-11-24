The COVID-19 pandemic is not slowing down in B.C.

From last Friday to Monday, there were 1,933 new cases, mostly in the Fraser Health Region.

There were 48 new cases reported on Vancouver Island.

And there were 17 new deaths from Covid in the province, over the weekend.

In her announcement, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the greatest rates of transmission are from social gatherings, and she reminded everyone that no gatherings are allowed until at least December 7th.

Cases by region included:

Vancouver Coastal Health – 414;

Fraser Health – 1,304;

Vancouver Island – 48; Interior Health – 104;

Northern Health – 61;

Those who live outside Canada – two

Dr. Henry said we are all feeling the strain.

“This virus doesn’t pause when we’re tired and frustrated and we want it to be over and it doesn’t pause when we’re out with our friends, our family members, (and) those we care (about). It spreads quickly and doesn’t wait for us to catch up.”

She pointed this out as a reminder that we have the knowledge, the tools, and the resources to control the virus and not let it control us.