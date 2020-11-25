A familiar face is returning to the Legislature as the Powell River-Sunshine Coast MLA.

Nicholas Simons was sworn into the Legislature virtually on Tuesday following an historic election.

Simons will serve a fifth term as the constituency’s MLA.

He was among the 57 new BC NDP members sworn in as part of B.C.’s 42nd Parliament.

“I’m very gratified that people in Powell River-Sunshine Coast have asked me to serve as their representative once again,” Simons said.

“I’m pleased to be able to return to the Legislature and take my seat alongside colleagues old and new, and continue our work to make this province a better place.”

Simons is part of the largest NDP caucus in history.