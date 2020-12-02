A quarter will get you a ride on the bus in Powell River next week.

The qathet Regional District, City of Powell River and BC Transit are encouraging folks to leave their car at home and take transit for only 25 cents on Dec. 11th and 12th.

The cheap fare is valid both days on conventional transit routes 1 Townsite/Wildwood, 2 Grief Point and 3 Upper Westview.

Riders on rural routes 12 Stillwater and 14 Lund will also enjoy 25-cent rides on Friday, Dec. 11th.

BC Transit has implemented safety measures to respond to COVID-19 which include a mandatory face covering policy, increased cleaning of buses and facilities, installation of full driver doors and vinyl panels, and following capacity management practices.

During your transit journey, you’re asked to wear a face covering, follow the directional signage, stay home if you are sick, and to practise physical distancing to the best of your ability.

For more information, routes and schedules in Powell River, click here.