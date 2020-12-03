Empty Hygiene Cupboard storage boxes at Powell River & District United Way's offices. United Way is seeking donations to distribute to those in need. (Supplied by the Powell River & District United Way)

The Powell River & District United Way has launched its annual product drive for the Hygiene Cupboard project.

Julie Jenkins, Engagement and Development Director at United Way, says she hopes the community will come through with donations of new, unused products to meet increased need during COVID-19.

“We don’t want to turn anyone away, especially when the need in our community is so high,” said Jenkins.

“This annual product drives our shelves for the coming year. We can’t operate a centralized drop-off spot because of concerns about traffic, and our office is open by appointment only during the pandemic.”

In response, United Way is inviting businesses, organizations and families to help out by donating a bag with new, unused personal products like shampoo, soap, toothbrushes, toothpaste and tampons.

Other items specific to the COVID-19 pandemic will also be collected this year such as individual-sized hand sanitizers, wet wipes, and masks (reusable or disposable).

Jenkins says you can make an appointment to drop off the bag or have it picked up by staff members.

Several groups are already participating, including students at Brooks Secondary School and several local businesses.

If you are interested in taking part or want to learn more, visit the United Way Powell River’s website.