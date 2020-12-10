Here’s your chance to own a piece of Powell River.

Outset Media has partnered with Walmart to launch Powell River-Opoly, which offers a local twist on the best selling board game of all time.

It’s available at the Powell River Walmart and online at Walmart.ca.

Powell River-Opoly is a localized version of the classic Monopoly, with properties such as Mowat Bay Park, Coastal Cookery, and the Patricia Theatre up for grabs.

Outset Media senior vice-president Jean-Paul Teskey says they’re excited to help families across Canada celebrate where they live.

“These games were created to help people appreciate some things they cherish about their community,” Teskey said.