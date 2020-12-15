Kings’ reverse teddy bear toss supports Salvation Army
A teddy bear. (Pexels.com image)
The Powell River Kings aren’t having a Teddy Bear toss this year, so the junior hockey team is hoping fans will bring the stuffies to them.
You’re invited to stop by the Canadian Tire parking lot from 2:00 to 6:00 pm on Saturday for the Kings’ Reverse Teddy Bear Toss in support of the Salvation Army Powell River.
You’re asked to drop off teddy bears, warm clothing items, non-perishable food or cash donations.
You’re asked to wear a mask and follow physical distancing rules.