The Powell River Kings aren’t having a Teddy Bear toss this year, so the junior hockey team is hoping fans will bring the stuffies to them.

You’re invited to stop by the Canadian Tire parking lot from 2:00 to 6:00 pm on Saturday for the Kings’ Reverse Teddy Bear Toss in support of the Salvation Army Powell River.

Stop by the Canadian Tire parking lot (4260 Joyce Ave) on Sat, Dec. 19th from 2-6pm for our Reverse Teddy Bear Toss in support of @SalArmyPR! Drop off teddy bears, warm clothing items, non-perishable food or cash donations. *Wear a mask and follow social distancing rules.* pic.twitter.com/W7hLiXWQ3d — Powell River Kings (@BCHLKings) December 14, 2020

You’re asked to drop off teddy bears, warm clothing items, non-perishable food or cash donations.

You’re asked to wear a mask and follow physical distancing rules.