Another windy end to the workweek.

Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for the Sunshine Coast from Gibsons to Earls Cove, and from Saltery Bay to Powell River.

It predicted a vigorous frontal system to approach the South Coast this morning and spread strong winds and heavy rain to the region.

Southeast winds of 70 km/h are expected to develop this morning over the exposed areas of Sunshine Coast, central and northern sections of East Vancouver Island, as well as the Southern Gulf Islands and Greater Victoria.

Strong southeast winds will then spread to the exposed areas of Metro Vancouver and southern sections of Howe Sound this afternoon, and Environment Canada says winds will ease and shift to northwest 40 km/h late this afternoon or early evening.

It adds that loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage.

With windy weather, comes cancellations from BC Ferries. The weather has resulted in cancellations on the following routes:

Vancouver (Tsawwassen) – Nanaimo (Duke Point)

Vancouver (Horseshoe Bay) – Nanaimo (Departure Bay)

Comox (Little River) – Powell River (Westview)

Cortes Island (Whaletown) – Quadra Island (Heriot Bay)

Vancouver Island (Campbell River) – Quadra Island (Quathiaski Cove)

Powell River (Westview) – Texada (Blubber Bay)

For more details, click here.