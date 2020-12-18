The City of Powell River is going paperless when it comes to advertising curbside collection next year.

This includes its garbage, recycling and organics schedules and waste guides in 2021.

“We will not be circulating the 2021 Curbside Collection schedules in the newspaper as we have done in previous years,” said manager of operations, Rod Fraser.

“The schedule is available online and limited printed copies are available by contacting us.”

The city says moving the route schedules online “is a more cost-effective way” to distribute the annual guide than printing and delivering to over 5,000 households.

Going paperless is one of several initiatives to improve efficiencies in solid waste collection and recycling in 2021, according to Fraser.

“Changes to our curbside collection program have been made to improve service for residents and to move towards zero waste,” said Fraser.

“Information on the City’s website has been refreshed and updated with schedules and information. Electronic reminders can be set up using our popular Curbside system, which sends a text, email or phone call of your collection day. Waste Wizard is a new tool to help you search where a material or item can be recycled or reused.”

Meanwhile, curbside recycling collection is scheduled bi-weekly in 2021, but as a six-month pilot project, Route E will have weekly recycling collection starting mid-January.

“Given the large volume of recycling that is collected and the staff overtime required, we decided to try weekly recycling collection to test if this will enhance service for residents and at the same time ease the overtime burden on operations staff,” said Fraser.

“Route E was selected because it’s the closest to the drop off point, and the least exhaust and fuel would be expended during the trial. This route regularly incurs operational overtime and typically has the highest collection volumes in the City. We thought a pilot with Route E would be a good choice because of these reasons.”