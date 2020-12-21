The qathet Regional District wants you to take part in a Broadband internet connectivity survey.

It’s launching the online feedback tool to get a better idea of what levels of service are required throughout the region, as well as decide which would be the best option moving forward.

It’s working with Driftwood Communications Ltd. to develop a regional connectivity plan that will outline options available to pave the last mile within the qRD.

The online survey is available until January 15th.

If you would prefer to submit your feedback via mail, you can send them to Driftwood Communications Ltd. at 6800 Veyaness Rd, Saanichton, BC, V8M 2A8, or drop them off at local collection locations in your neighbourhood.

The connective project, called the Last Mile is expected to be completed on or before June 30th of next year.

For more information about the project, the survey, or to see where you can drop off your survey, visit the qathet Regional District’s website.