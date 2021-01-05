It’s a new year and a new way to see the garbage collection schedule in Powell River.

The city is reminding everyone that in 2021, it will be moving its curbside collection schedule completely online.

It says by doing this it will improve efficiency and reduce costs for garbage, recycling and organics pick-up.

If you or someone you know doesn’t have access to a computer or the internet to see the schedule, a very limited number of paper copies can be picked up at city hall or at the recreation complex.

If you have questions, you’re asked to contact the city’s Operational Services Secretary at 604.485.8657.

Everything you need to know about curbside collection for 2021 can be found on the City of Powell River’s website.