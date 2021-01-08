North Island-Powell River NDP MP Rachel Blaney has a meeting set up with federal fisheries minister Bernadette Jordan, to talk about a transition plan for fish farm workers in the region.

It’s scheduled for Monday.

On Dec. 17th, Jordan announced salmon farms in the Discover Islands would be closed within 18-months.

Blaney says the announcement has sparked “fears and uncertainty about economic prospects of many communities in the region.”

“Workers and small business owners are understandably afraid for their future and how they will provide for their families,” Blaney said. “These are hardworking people and creative and resilient businesses, but they need the support of our federal government.”

In response to the announcement, NDP fisheries critic Gord Johns called for “a strong transition plan for the affected workers and impacted communities.”

Blaney echoed the statement in her letter to Jordan, “stressing the need for a plan to ensure that North Island workers and communities were supported in the wake of the government’s decision.”

“We’re still in the middle of the pandemic and this is another blow to many families in our region. The federal government needs to develop a plan to help our community get through these changes and thrive,” Blaney said.

“I will be telling the Minister about the concerns and stories our communities, workers and businesses have shared with our office and looking for commitments for the support they need at this time.”