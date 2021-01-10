As we enter another year, there’s never been a better time to renew your dog’s license.

From now until February 28th, the City of Powell River is offering a $6 discount on the annual $30 dog license fee.

Annual Fees:

For every dog – $30

For every dog if paid before March 1st – $24

For every dog that has moved to town after June 30th – $15

Replacement licence tag – $5

The City says dog licenses are valid for the full calendar year. They can be purchased at the City Hall cashier counter on Duncan Street.

Fees collected are used for animal control, feeding, caring, and housing, the City says, adding that fees also go toward veterinary care, keeping the public safe from dangerous dogs, poop bags, and maintenance of dog parks and the local pound.

To learn more about dog licenses and your responsibilities as a dog owner, click here.