The Powell River RCMP is hoping to find some items that were stolen from a trailer.

Police say the trailer was taken from a job site on Edgehill Crescent Tuesday morning Later that day, at around 11:00 am, it was found near West Lake.

However, once opened, it was discovered that a number of items were missing. Officers conducted a forensic examination of the trailer on the scene and they say the matter is still under investigation.

Police are also looking for a break and enter suspect.

They say officers were called to the 4700 block of Joyce Avenue Friday morning after someone is believed to have broken into the Powell River tourism trailer.

The RCMP says sometime during the previous night, someone entered the trailer and made a large mess inside, but they don’t know if anything was stolen from inside.

Anyone with information on these crimes is asked to contact the Powell River RCMP at 604-485- 6255 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- TIPS (8477).

You can also go online at www.bccrimestoppers.com. Callers will remain anonymous.