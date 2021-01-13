The majority of members of the lower chamber of Congress voted in favour of impeaching the outgoing President this afternoon, but it was still close with only 25 votes between the yeas and the nays.

The charge was “incitement of insurrection.” The vote comes one week after Trump supporters stormed the Capitol. Five people died during the riot.

Trump goes down in history as the only American President to be impeached twice. Only two other Presidents have been impeached, albeit only once; Bill Clinton and Andrew Johnson.